The much-awaited film Devara - Part 1 is all set to release tomorrow, that is, Friday, September 27 and the excitement is tremendous, especially for its original Telugu version. The advance booking is smashing down South and the trade is hoping that it’ll emerge as one of the biggest openers in the home market. Meanwhile, it has come to light that the makers have voluntarily reduced the film’s run time.

3 days before release, Devara – Part 1’s makers voluntarily cut 7 minutes from Hindi version; Jr NTR starrer faces screen sharing issues in Maharashtra due to Dharmaveer 2

The original length of Devara - Part 1 is 177 minutes and 58 seconds, that is, 2 hours 57 minutes and 58 seconds. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film’s Hindi version with a U/A certificate on September 18. Then, on September 24, the makers approached the CBFC once again to inform them that a 4-minute 41-second scene had been cut from the film. The scene starts with the dialogue 'Kya re, samandar pe rehne waale ko tu machli bech raha hai kya' and ends at 'Tere saath ek raat pakka bitaungi'. Secondly, the rolling titles of 2 minutes and 19 seconds have also been cut.

After these modifications, the duration of Devara - Part 1 is 170.58 minutes, that is, 2 hours 50 minutes and 58 seconds. In all, 7 minutes of the film has been cut by the makers.

A similar reduction in length has also been done in the Telugu version of Devara - Part 1. It was passed by the CBFC on September 11 while the additional cuts were made on September 19.

Bollywood Hungama, on September 12, reported that the CBFC had cut 3 violent scenes and asked the makers to insert the CGI mark in the shark scene.

Meanwhile, the advance booking of Devara - Part 1’s Hindi version has still not opened in many theatres in Maharashtra. As per exhibition sources, the film is facing screen-sharing issues. The highly anticipated Marathi film, Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane 2, also releases on September 27.

An exhibition official told us, “The earlier part, Dharamveer (2022), was a huge hit and moreover, both parts are based on Anand Dighe, the revered mentor of Eknath Shinde, who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at present. The single screens and some two-screen theatres are figuring out how to divide the shows. They are in touch with the respective distributors to find a solution.”

Another exhibitor said, “The show-sharing issue is a bit complicated as last week’s Marathi release, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, is performing exceptionally well in Maharashtra. Hence, which film to be accommodated and how many shows are given to them is what the exhibitors are confused about. Nevertheless, the issue is expected to be resolved by Thursday evening.”

