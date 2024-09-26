Bringing the cast of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina for the first time, Jigra is co-produced by the actress along with Dharma Productions.

Promising to be a gripping tale of a sister defying all odds to save her brother from prison, makers of Jigra unveiled the trailer of the Dharma Productions action drama on September 26. The power-packed drama has been in news for quite some time now, considering that it will bring together popular actress Alia Bhatt and newbie Vedang Raina together for the first time. Now, as the trailer gets unveiled, it has piqued the interest of the audiences as they are excited to see what the film holds.

Jigra Trailer: Alia Bhatt unleashes her inner warrior as she sets out on a daring rescue mission to save her brother from prison

The trailer unmasks bit by bit the plotline of the film where a young Indian named Ankur gets arrested for drugs in a country abroad. While she is unable to save her brother from going to prison, his sister played by Alia Bhatt takes on the role of his messiah as she vows to use every trick in the book to get him out of it. What follows is a series of combats, bloodshed, and the madness of a sister who will stop at nothing! The trailer was shared on the Instagram page of both the actors, Alia and Vedang Raina with the caption, “All set?”

Needless to say, many of their friends and colleagues from the film industry cheered for them along with their innumerable fans. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor commented, “Goosebumps and impactful”, whereas Ananya Panday described it as “INSANE”. Producer Guneet Monga, actress Huma Qureshi, influencer Aaliyah Kashyap among others also dropped their comments appreciating the trailer.

Speaking of Jigra, the film is directed by Vasan Bala and reports suggest that film is loosely based on the Sridevi, Sanjay Dutt starrer Gumrah (1993). Marking the big screen debut of Vedang Raina, it is produced by Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions as well as Viacom 18 and is slated for release on October 11.

