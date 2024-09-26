comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.09.2024 | 6:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to head to Sri Lanka drawing parallels with Ramayana: Report 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to head to Sri Lanka drawing parallels with Ramayana: Report 

en Bollywood News Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to head to Sri Lanka drawing parallels with Ramayana: Report 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The theme of good versus evil has always been central to the Singham series, with Ajay Devgn’s character, Bajirao Singham, standing up against injustice. This time, director Rohit Shetty has drawn inspiration from one of the most iconic Indian epics—the Ramayana—for Singham Again, the third installment in the franchise. 

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to head to Sri Lanka drawing parallels with Ramayana: Report 

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to head to Sri Lanka drawing parallels with Ramayana: Report 

As per a report by Mid-Day, “The story of Ramayana has inspired filmmakers over generations. When Rohit sat down to create Singham Again, he wanted to give the audience something new yet rooted in our culture. In a way, Ajay’s cop caper is inspired by the classic epic where good wins over evil.”

The Plot: Singham Heads to Sri Lanka

In Singham Again, Bajirao Singham takes his fight for justice beyond the borders of India, heading to Sri Lanka to confront his new foe. This time, he’s not alone—he is accompanied by a group of cops, referred to as his "sena" (army), ready to battle against the forces of evil. The report quoted a source saying, “Arjun plays a militant in the actioner. Ajay’s Singham, accompanied by his sena of cops, will be seen heading to Sri Lanka to lock horns with the villain.”

Star-Studded Cast Of Singham Again Set For a Diwali Release

Singham Again boasts a powerful ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. The film will also feature special appearances by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, adding even more star power to this highly anticipated Diwali release.

Meanwhile, the actioner will be clashing with the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Starring Kartik Aaryan with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, it is directed by Anees Bazmee. Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit will also be seen in the film. 

Also Read: Will Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again SHATTER the Box Office? Trade gurus anticipate a massive comeback amidst tremendous excitement

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to head to Sri…

3 days before release, Devara - Part 1’s…

Jigra Trailer: Alia Bhatt unleashes her…

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency can get…

Ranveer Singh to resume Aditya Dhar’s…

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia organize special…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification