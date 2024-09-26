The theme of good versus evil has always been central to the Singham series, with Ajay Devgn’s character, Bajirao Singham, standing up against injustice. This time, director Rohit Shetty has drawn inspiration from one of the most iconic Indian epics—the Ramayana—for Singham Again, the third installment in the franchise.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again to head to Sri Lanka drawing parallels with Ramayana: Report

As per a report by Mid-Day, “The story of Ramayana has inspired filmmakers over generations. When Rohit sat down to create Singham Again, he wanted to give the audience something new yet rooted in our culture. In a way, Ajay’s cop caper is inspired by the classic epic where good wins over evil.”

The Plot: Singham Heads to Sri Lanka

In Singham Again, Bajirao Singham takes his fight for justice beyond the borders of India, heading to Sri Lanka to confront his new foe. This time, he’s not alone—he is accompanied by a group of cops, referred to as his "sena" (army), ready to battle against the forces of evil. The report quoted a source saying, “Arjun plays a militant in the actioner. Ajay’s Singham, accompanied by his sena of cops, will be seen heading to Sri Lanka to lock horns with the villain.”

Star-Studded Cast Of Singham Again Set For a Diwali Release

Singham Again boasts a powerful ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. The film will also feature special appearances by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, adding even more star power to this highly anticipated Diwali release.

Meanwhile, the actioner will be clashing with the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Starring Kartik Aaryan with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, it is directed by Anees Bazmee. Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit will also be seen in the film.

Also Read: Will Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again SHATTER the Box Office? Trade gurus anticipate a massive comeback amidst tremendous excitement

More Pages: Singham Again Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.