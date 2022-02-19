South Korean stars Jeong Jinwoon, Hyejeong, Yubin, Minzy, Thunder, Kim Seol and Lim Seo Won are all set to star in a musical film titled Lovely Voice: The Beginning (literal title) helmed by director Park Chan Youl which begann its production on Febr

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, 2AM’s Jeong Jinwoon, AOA’s Former Wonder Girls member Yubin, former 2NE1 member Minzy, former MBLAQ member Thunder, Reply 1988 child actress Kim Seol, and Miss Trot 2 contestant Lim Seo Won have been cast in the musical film alongside Jo Eun Sook, Jung Kyung Ho, Mighty Mouth's Shorry, Noh Woo Jin, and Chae Eun Jung.

The upcoming musical film will be helmed by director Park Chan Youl and co-produced by HL Company and Cyclub. Lovely Voice: The Beginning is slated to premier this year in May, as stated by a spokesperson from HL Company on February 18.

As Soompi reports, Lovely Voice: The Beginning is a romance music film that follows the story of part-time teacher Da Jung and Kei, who was once a promising producer but suddenly hits rock bottom, as they become in charge of a children’s choir and find their lost passion and love along the way. The film will see Jeong Jinwoon and Hyejeong taking on the leading roles of Kei and Da Jung respectively. Production begins on February 18 with premiere in May.

