comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2022 | 1:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Red Velvet confirmed to make comeback in March 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean female group Red Velvet is all set to make a comeback in March this year. As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, the group’s label SM Entertainment confirmed reports of their comeback on Friday (February 18). “Red Velvet is preparing a new album with the goal of a release in March. We ask that you please show a lot of interest,” the agency said in a statement.

Red Velvet confirmed to make comeback in March 2022

Red Velvet’s forthcoming return will mark the group’s first comeback since last year’s release of their mini-album Queendom in August 2021.

Red Velvet is a South Korean girl group which debuted in August 2014 with their first track ‘Happiness’ with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. Yeri joined the group as fifth member in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album Ice Cream Cake.

Also Read: Red Velvet’s Joy confirmed to be dating PNation’s Crush 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shin Hye Sun in talks to lead new drama Wax…

Channing Tatum to lead MGM’s English remake…

The Penthouse stars Kim So Yeon, Lee Ji Ah,…

Crazy mass combo: Director Boyapati Sreenu,…

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tie the…

Sandeep Singh teams up with National Award…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification