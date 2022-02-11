South Korean band 2AM’s concert titled ‘2AM Concert 22 S/S’, which would’ve marked their first group concert in nine years, has reportedly been cancelled as the group’s lead vocalist Jo Kwon tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, the artist’s agency Cube Entertainment announced on February 11 that the singer had temporarily halted all activities after being diagnosed with Covid-19. As a result, 2AM’s first group concert in nine years, which was scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13, has been postponed for now.

Cube Entertainment issued an official statement informing about Jo Kwon’s health status. “Hello, this is Cube Entertainment. Jo Kwon tested positive for COVID-19 on February 11,” the statement began.

“On February 10, Jo Kwon used a self-test kit and received a positive result, so he immediately went to a public health clinic and underwent PCR testing for COVID-19. Today (February 11), his test results came back positive,” the statement continued. “Jo Kwon previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and at the moment, he has temporarily halted all scheduled activities and is taking all necessary measures according to health authorities’ guidelines.”

The statement concluded saying, “Our company will continue to adhere to the guidelines of government health authorities in the future, and we will do our utmost to ensure the health and safety of our artist. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the organizers of the concert Culture, Depot and Dreamus Company, also released a statement regarding concert postponement, “Hello. This is Culture Depot and Dreamus Company, the organizers of “2AM Concert 22 S/S,” the statement began.

“As performing artist Jo Kwon has tested positive for COVID-19, we have cancelled the online and offline concerts scheduled for February 12 and 13 as a precautionary measure,” the statement continued. “On February 10, Jo Kwon used a self-test kit and received a positive result, so he immediately went to a public health clinic and underwent PCR testing for COVID-19. Today (February 11), his test results came back positive.”

“Jo Kwon previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and at the moment, he has temporarily halted all scheduled activities and is taking all necessary measures according to health authorities’ guidelines,” the statement further read.

The agencies further mentioned, “For ticket holders for the February 12 and February 12 concerts, please be aware that refunds will be issued according to each ticketing platform’s individual procedures for cancellations. We sincerely apologize to the ticket holders who were looking forward to “2AM Concert 22 S/S.””

“Because this is a temporary postponement, we will give ticket holders for the original concerts first access to tickets for 2AM’s upcoming concert, and all tickets will be refunded in full without any refund fees,” they added.

The agencies concluded the statement saying, “We will consistently monitor the COVID-19 situation and local concert guidelines while preparing for the future concert. Thank you.”

The South Korean boy group was formed in 2008, as part of the eleven-member group, One Day, alongside their ‘brother’ group, 2PM. The group consists of 4 members: Jo Kwon, Lee Chang Min, Lim Seul Ong and Jeong Jinwoon. The now-postponed concert followed 2AM’s comeback in November 2021 with their fourth mini album ‘Ballad 21 F/W’ after a seven-year hiatus.

