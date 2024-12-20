Veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has officially confirmed that the much-awaited sequels to his iconic films 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai are currently in the works. While promoting his latest release Zero Se Start, Chopra shed light on the development status of these films and provided insights into his creative approach.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra CONFIRMS sequels to 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai are in development

Writing Underway for 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3

Speaking in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Chopra revealed that he is dedicating significant time to crafting the scripts for 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3. “I am writing both 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3. On top of that, I am trying to make a film for kids. The film’s title hasn’t been decided yet. I am also writing a horror comedy, and it is very interesting. First, we will write for 1-2 years, and then it should be made. I think the possibility of 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3 is there soon,” Chopra stated.

A Commitment to Quality Over Quick Gains

Chopra’s approach to filmmaking is deeply rooted in his commitment to delivering quality cinema. Reflecting on his philosophy, he shared, “I could have made 2-3 sequels of Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. Bahut maal kama leta main (I could have earned loads of money), bought a big car and a big house. But if those weren’t good films, I wouldn’t have enjoyed talking about them because I would know that I compromised my conscience just to mint money.”

Zero Se Start: A Look Into Chopra’s Creative Journey

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest endeavor, Zero Se Start, offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the making of his critically acclaimed film 12th Fail. The documentary debuted at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and hit theaters on December 13.

12th Fail, Chopra’s last theatrical release, became a sleeper hit. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film was based on Anurag Pathak’s book and chronicled the inspiring story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

