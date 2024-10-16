TIPS Music Ltd, formerly known as Tips Industries Ltd., has announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The Indian music label reported robust growth across several key metrics, showcasing its strong performance in a competitive industry. For the second quarter of FY25, TIPS Music recorded revenue from operations of Rs. 80.6 crores, reflecting a remarkable year-on-year growth of 32% compared to Rs. 60.9 crores in the same quarter last year. This upward trend continues from the previous quarter, which saw revenues of Rs. 73.9 crores, marking a quarter-on-quarter increase of 9%. The total revenue for the first half of FY25 stood at Rs. 154.5 crores, up 36% from Rs. 113.5 crores in H1 FY24.

TIPS Music sees revenue surge to Rs. 80.6 crores and PAT rise to Rs. 48.2 crores in Q2 FY25 Results – Read Detailed Report

The company’s operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) reached Rs. 59.5 crores, indicating a 19% increase from Rs. 49.8 crores in Q2 FY24 and a 9% rise from Rs. 54.4 crores in Q1 FY25. The operating EBITDA margin for the quarter was reported at 73.8%, slightly down from 81.9% year-on-year but consistent with the margin of 73.6% from the previous quarter.

In terms of profitability, TIPS Music recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 48.2 crores, which is a 21% increase from Rs. 39.7 crores in Q2 FY24 and an 11% rise from Rs. 43.6 crores in Q1 FY25. The PAT margin for the quarter stood at 59.7%, down from 65.2% a year earlier but relatively stable compared to 58.9% in the previous quarter.

In Q2 FY25, TIPS Music launched a total of 125 new songs, including 39 new film songs and 86 non-film songs. The content cost for the quarter rose significantly to ₹13.8 crores, compared to Rs. 4.7 crore in Q2 FY24, reflecting an increase of 194%.

TIPS Music's YouTube channel has seen impressive subscriber growth, reaching 108 million—a 21% increase compared to the previous year. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per share for Q2 FY25, totalling Rs. 25.56 crores. Cumulatively, TIPS Music's total payout to shareholders, including dividends and buybacks, has reached Rs. 97.74 crores in FY25 to date.

Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “I am pleased to share that the company has announced a 2nd interim dividend for the year of Rs. 2 per share, in addition to interim dividend distributed and buyback conducted in Q1FY25. Our revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 80.6 Cr up by 32% YOY with a PAT of Rs. 48.2 Cr increasing by 21% YOY. Our relentless focus is on acquiring high-quality music content.”

Girish Taurani, Executive Director, said, “In Q2 FY2025 we successfully launched 125 new songs, of which, 39 were new Film songs and 86 Non-Film songs, resulting in a diverse range of offerings that cater to a wide audience. This quarter, we released two musical short films, ‘Tedi Medi’ and ‘Beinteha’, both of which have received significant appreciation from the audience. A notable release for this quarter is the song ‘Yaad Reh Jaati Hai’ from the film The Buckingham Murders, sung by the renowned B Praak, along with another song released this quarter ‘Dua Kijiye’. Both tracks have gained popularity and continue to grow with our audiences.”

Hari Nair – Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our YouTube channels cumulative subscriber base has now reached 108 million, reflecting our growing influence and engagement. The market share on audio digital platforms like Spotify, Saavn etc is increasing steadily. Additionally, the new division of “Brands & Partnership” has started clocking revenues; Motorola used our track ‘Rangeela Re’, to launch its new set of colourful handsets.”

