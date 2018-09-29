Shahid Kapoor’s no shirt clause for Arjun Reddy

If you’ve seen the path breaking Telugu film Arjun Reddy you would know that the film’s rudderless out-of-control drugged and zonked-out protagonist, who will no longer be called ‘Reddy’ in the Hindi version (Kapoor?), spends a lot of time in the film without his shirt. Apparently, Shahid Kapoor who is playing the titular role has now put an embargo on the number of times he would go shirtless in the film.

Says a source, “Shahid feels going bare-backed distracts from the performance. He is looking at focusing on his performance, and ensuring that the audience does the same. He has made it very clear that he wouldn’t be stripping down as often as the original Arjun.”

A bigger problem would be how to create a difference between the character he plays in Arjun Reddy and the one he played in Abhishek Choubey’s Udta Punjab. In both Shahid is drugged-out borderline psychotic likely to trip over the edge at any given moment. Shahid is now looking at playing ‘Arjun Reddy’ at a totally different pitch from Tommy Singh in Arjun Reddy. “At the moment even the two characters’ beards are similar,” says a source.

