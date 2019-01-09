“Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata” – Omar Abdullah mocks PM Narendra Modi film starring Vivek Oberoi

It is the era of biopics and every actor and actress is starring in some or the other interesting roles based on real life. A week ago, it was reported that Vivek Oberoi is all set to make comeback in Hindi films with the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic. The biopic titled PM Narendra Modi will be helmed by Omung Kumar who has previously helmed two biopics on Mary Kom and Sarbjit. The first look of the film was unveiled on January 7 in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the poster was released in 23 languages.

While the first look received mixed reactions from netizens, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah mocked the poster in his sarcastic way. He tweeted that how “life is unfair” that PM Modi had to “settle” for Vivek Oberoi for his biopic whereas Anupam Kher gets to play former PM Manmohan Singh’s role in another biopic. Abdullah’s tweet read, “Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata.”

Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi is being produced by and produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh. The film is set to go on floor in mid-January 2019.