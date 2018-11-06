Rohit Shetty books an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba

It is that time of the year when every house in the country is brightened up with countless lights. Yes it is Diwali. And while most people are celebrating the festival of lights some actors are busy shooting for their respective ventures. However, Rohit Shetty decided that Diwali was a time best spent at home with family, and went out of his way to ensure the cast of his film Simmba do just that. In fact, Rohit Shetty booked an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba who are currently shooting in Goa.

Each and every person from the crew, has been booked on the flight which will get them to Mumbai on 7th November so that they can celebrate Diwali with their family will get back on the next day, 8th November. The crew was shooting in Hyderabad and then started their Goa schedule early this month. The shooting will be wrapped on 10th November. Interestingly, making it a first Rohit Shetty has become the first ever director to do such a gesture for their film’s crew.