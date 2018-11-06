Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.11.2018 | 9:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Rohit Shetty books an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is that time of the year when every house in the country is brightened up with countless lights. Yes it is Diwali. And while most people are celebrating the festival of lights some actors are busy shooting for their respective ventures. However, Rohit Shetty decided that Diwali was a time best spent at home with family, and went out of his way to ensure the cast of his film Simmba do just that. In fact, Rohit Shetty booked an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba who are currently shooting in Goa.

Rohit Shetty books an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba

Each and every person from the crew, has been booked on the flight which will get them to Mumbai on 7th November so that they can celebrate Diwali with their family will get back on the next day, 8th November. The crew was shooting in Hyderabad and then started their Goa schedule early this month. The shooting will be wrapped on 10th November. Interestingly, making it a first Rohit Shetty has become the first ever director to do such a gesture for their film’s crew.

Also Read: SIMMBA – Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh meet South star Kichcha Sudeep

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh skip Shah…

EXCLUSIVE: Here are the DETAILS of Deepika…

Kedarnath: Priests at shrine demand ban on…

Kangana Ranaut REVEALS about her Diwali plans

“Would Sajid Khan ask Janhvi Kapoor or Sara…

Bigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde ACCUSES makers…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification