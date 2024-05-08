Raj Anadkat, renowned for his portrayal of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is set to make a comeback on television after a two-year hiatus. The actor recently disclosed in one of his YouTube vlogs that he has secured a role in a new show, where he will be seen alongside Sana Amin Sheikh, igniting anticipation among his fan base.

TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat returns to TV after a long break: “I am super excited”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the forthcoming Gujarati show, Raj shared, "I am super duper excited for this new journey. I am going to play the lead character. I know all of you have been waiting to see me back on TV. I have been quite excited and nervous. I am finally signing the papers for the show. I even did the mock shoot, and I even went to the sets. I will soon share a glimpse of all this on my vlog," Raj said as quoted by E-Times.

The young actor, while refraining from divulging specifics about the show or his character, appealed for the continued support and affection from his audience, reminiscent of his tenure as Tapu in TMKOC. "Finally my new show, I am feeling blessed. I can’t wait to share everything with you all. Please keep loving me and my character. I am tight-lipped about the show, but I can’t wait to share all the details," he added.

Raj Anadkat's portrayal of Dilip Joshi’s son Tapu in TMKOC spanned five years before his departure in December 2022. In a recent YouTube video, Raj reflected on his decision to exit the long-running show, citing his aspiration to explore diverse roles and grow as an actor. "I did this show for five years and I did over 1,000 episodes for the show. This journey was very beautiful for me. But as an actor, I wanted to grow more in this field. I wanted to explore different characters. I took this decision, and I am thankful to God for this opportunity. Thanks to all of you for accepting me as Tapu. Sometimes you have to make such decisions in life. It is a part and parcel of your life," he expressed, acknowledging the enriching experience of working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

