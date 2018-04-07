REVEALED: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan are the leading ladies of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film

One of them ruled the hearts as Dangal girl and the other ruled the television as Ishani in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Yes, in what seems to be a unique casting move, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan have been roped in as the leading ladies in Chhuriyaan. And it is directed by none other than unconventional filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

After paying his tribute to William Shakespeare in his own way with films like Maqbool, Omkara and Haider, now Vishal is all set to do a female-centric film. Sanya and Radhika, we hear, has already kick started the preps for the film. The preps, reportedly, includes learning daily chores like milking buffalos, thatch roofs and even plaster walls with dung. Also adding further, it is being said that they are learning to also walk by balancing matkas of water on their head and waist for almost a kilometer.

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madhan are currently in Ronsi, Rajasthan along with the rest of the team of the film. They will also be learning the Rajasthani dialect for Chhuriyaan. Vishal, on the other hand, is super excited to kick off his latest venture. He believes that having newcomers in his films has its own perks. He stated that they are untouched by the Bollywood glamour and are more willing to experiment when it comes to their roles. He also maintained that it is easier to mould them as per the film’s script and his vision.

Speaking on the title, Vishal believes that it is inspired by sibling rivalry where the two sisters constantly want to cut each other. It has also been learnt that Sanya and Radhika will sport completely different looks post interval. The film is divided into two eras – pre and post marriage. In fact, the actresses have been asked to put on 10-12 kgs for their post-marriage look.

The actresses are currently busy taking workshops for their roles. The shooting is expected to kick off full-fledgedly in the last week of April. It is supposed to be held in two schedules with the latter one being planned in Mount Abu later this year.

