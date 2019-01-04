KGF star Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep face IT trouble – Income Tax officers raid about 25 places owned by Kannada film industry biggies

Income Tax trouble seems to have hit the Sandalwood industry badly as of now, with over 20 places getting raided by officers. Names of KGF star Yash, superstar Puneeth Rajkumar and his brother Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, producers Rockline Venkatesh and Vijay Kirigandur are some of the names that have come forth in reports in case of the IT raid. These reports also claim that this has been the biggest raid ever in Kannada industry with about 25 places being raided.

If reports are to be believed, around 200 Income Tax officers raided the places and properties that are supposedly owned by Sandalwood industry biggies who are expected to be working together or have worked together in the past. Reportedly, Shivarajkumar and Sudeep recently came together for a film titled Villain, which according to the director of the film, Prem, was made on a budget of Rs. 100 crores. Producers of the film, CR Manohar and Jayanna too are some of the names, whose properties were caught in this Income Tax raid.

On the other hand, Yash, who is riding high on the success of the film KGF, a multi-lingual action drama which is soon becoming the first Kannada film in the Rs. 100 crore club. Though no details of the exact cost of the film were officially revealed in reports, it is being said that producer of the film Vijay Kirigandur had spent humungous sums and it has been learnt that the film was made on an extensive budget. The reports also claim that IT officials also raided a suit used by Yash at Taj Lands End in Bengaluru.

Puneeth Rajkumar too will be working with Rockline Venkatesh, a renowned producer who has also ventured into Bollywood, for Nata Sarvabhouma which is yet to be released.

Sudeep, who was in Mysore during the raid, returned to his residence in Bengaluru after he received the news of raid came to him. He apparently even spoke to the media and assured that he will be co-operating with the IT officials.

Sources have apparently been quoted in reports commenting on the raid adding about how black money is high in such sectors especially film industries of all languages. The source has asserted about the involvement of politicians too who invest humungous amounts in films. Another set of comments claimed that many actors too take their money in black mostly and only 20 percent is given out in white. However, there has been no official statement or evidence proving these accusations.