Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt bio-pic release was postponed, replaced by Tiger’s Baaghi 2

It looks like we will have to wait a bit longer to see Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt. The eagerly awaited bio-pic directed by Raj Kumar Hirani which was to release on March 30 has now been pushed forward to June 29. In its place audiences can now watch Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. Apparently the Baaghi 2 producer Sajid Nadiadwala who had not announced a release date for his film, got to know about the expected delay in the release of the Dutt bio-pic and immediately slotted Baaghi 2 for March 30.

So what happened to the Sanjay Dutt bio-pic? Apparently the film is running behind schedule. Also, if sources are to be believed, Hirani, known to be a bit of a perfectionist, is not completely happy with all the footage that he has shot so far. A member of the cast informs, “We may be re-shooting some portions while the portions that are still to be completed are, I believe, are being re-structured and re-written.”

Apparently there is still a lot of “creative churning” regarding the content of the Dutt bio-pic. “They are still not sure what to include and what not to include considering how controversial his life was. There is particular debate over the inclusion of the women he dated since some of them are now married and have moved on in life,” says the source.

There is also much dilemma over whether the bio-pic should be titled Dutt or Sanju.

So while Raju Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor sort out their problems, audiences can enjoy Tiger Shroff’s lithe moves in Baaghi 2 on March 30.