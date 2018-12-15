Details of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s 2nd honeymoon revealed

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the new IT couple in Bollywood who were in news, thanks to their big ticket Bollywood wedding which happened on December 1 and 3 at the idyllic Umaid Bhavan Palace in Udaipur. Since then the two have been inseparable, attending soirees, parties and events together. The two made an appearance at the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding and also made news after they went on their first honeymoon to Oman. Owing to their hectic work schedules, they were pretty swamped with prior commitments hence could only take a brief holiday. As revealed by Priyanka Chopra, Nick was the one to plan their second honeymoon to the T. We all know Bollywood’s affinity with Switzerland. The couple will take off for this exotic locale on December 28. They plan to spend a good 12 days celebrating New Year and their honeymoon.

Before leaving they will host two receptions on December 19 and 20 for their industry and non industry friends. Post that, Priyanka will finish her remaining work commitments and will then join Nick for their honeymoon. Priyanka has a lot on her plate currently. Apart from shooting for The Sky Is Pink with Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, she is working on her Bengali film and also has reportedly said yes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next on the life and times of a famous madam of Kamathipura, Gangubai Kothewali.

Priyanka Chopra is currently concentrating on her career in India. Beside that her couple of releases in Hollywood are pending. Evitably, we will get to see more of her in coming months.

