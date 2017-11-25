Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.11.2017 | 9:27 PM IST

Deepika Padukone’s next will not be delayed due to Padmavati controversy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For the past couple of weeks, the media and the audience have been focussed on the controversy surrounding the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati. With the release of the film being delayed, questions arose on whether the subsequent projects of the Padmavati cast members would bear the consequences.

However, putting these rumours of other subsequent projects being delayed to rest, the makers of Deepika Padukone’s next venture have firmly stated that their film will progress as per schedule. KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj, the makers of Deepika’s next which is said to be helmed by director Honey Trehan, reiterated that there will be no delay in the commencement of work on their venture since Deepika Padukone is slated to commence shooting for the film only by the end of January next year which could easily be extended to the first week of February.

Further talking about Deepika Padukone having to promote Padmavati, Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment added that given the current scenario if Deepika was required to promote Padmavati, they would restructure their dates to accommodate the actress’s schedule.

