Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.07.2018 | 5:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

CONFIRMED! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are coming on screen and no, it’s not a HOAX

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The year is really panning out well for Shahid Kapoor and there is no looking back for him now. From his movie Padmaavat becoming the highest grosser of his career to him and wife Mira Rajput getting pregnant for the second time, this year is all about good news for him. Aside from this, he is getting his very own statue in Madame Tussauds and is shifting to a brand new home in Worli! Whoa, life has come full circle to Sasha and we can’t but feel so so happy for him. While we are still wrapping our heads over how great he is doing both professionally and personally, here is another bit of news about him which has got us pretty excited. So, Shahid is all set to appear on screen for the first time with his darling wife and no, this is not a hoax at all. Sasha and Mira are set to do a commercial for a home appliance brand together and a formal announcement was made by the company with regard to the same.

CONFIRMED! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are coming on screen and no, it’s not a HOAX

It is believed that Shahid and Mira are an inspiration to young couples who are just starting out and running their home together. Apart from this, there is news that Mira has already shot for a baby commercial with an international brand and sources present on the set claim that her shot was okayed in just one take. It seems that Mira is a natural in front of the camera and we can’t wait to see her on screen soon. She recently had organized a baby shower for her close friends and is regularly spotted going in and about the city with her husband on lunch and coffee dates.

Shahid is currently spending time with her after wrapping up Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Also Read: After Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

WHOA! Tiger Shroff reportedly has spent a…

After Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor to get…

“I am not casting myself in my Ramayan” -…

Whoa! Tiger Shroff buys an 8 BHK in Mumbai…

Shahid Kapoor buys new plush duplex…

BREAKING: Jhamu Sughand banner to be REVIVED…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification