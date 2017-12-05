Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.12.2017 | 6:19 PM IST

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and others mourn the passing of late actor Shashi Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shashi Kapoor, one of the most handsome actors and producers from the 70s and 80s, passed away on Monday evening after a prolonged illness at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran actor was 79. Randhir Kapoor, the nephew of Shashi Kapoor, informed that the late actor was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Shashi Kapoor was a well-known actor in both films and theatre. The late actor had starred in more than 100 films and was also a key theater personality. He had even starred in British and American movies produced by Merchant Ivory productions.

Born on March 18, 1938, Shashi Kapoor was the youngest son of the legendary film and theatre actor Prithviraj Kapoor. He starred as a child artiste in the late ’40s in the plays and films. He starred as his older brother, late Raj Kapoor’s, younger version in the films like Aag (1948) and Awaara (1951).

Shashi Kapoor made his film debut as a leading man in Dharmputra in the year 1961. Since then, the legendary star went onto act in the more than 100 films during the period of 1970s and 1980s. Some of his iconic work includes Jab Jab Phool Khile, Suhaag, Pyar Ka Mausam, Shaan, Trishul, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Namak Halal, Kaala Pathar and others.

Shashi Kapoor was felicitated with Padma Bhushan in 2011 and received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2015.

After hearing the passing of Shashi Kapoor, Bollywood personalities mourned his sudden demise. Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar amongst others paid their respects and thanked the late actor for his immense contribution towards Indian cinema and theatre.

