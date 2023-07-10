Anushka Sharma refuses to be a replacement for Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zara; says no to Farhan Akhtar

Over the last few days, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara is among the most spoken-about films on social media due to the change in cast. Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film giving priority to her Hollywood Project, Citadel 2, leaving the makers in a situation of confusion at the last minute, yet again after Bharat. Soon after, there were media reports that Farhan Akhtar had approached Anushka Sharma to step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes in the film.

And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Anushka Sharma has refused to feature in the film citing date issues. "Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar. She has to balance her personal life with her profession and allotting the number of days that Farhan asked for was not possible. There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

With the casting struggling to fall in place, Farhan Akhtar has put Jee Le Zara on complete hold at this point in time. He will first act in the Aamir Khan Production – Champion - and then direct Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The gangster film was expected to be announced on July 6, but the same was then delayed to avoid a clash with Prabhas' Salaar teaser launch.

All the ambitious plans around Jee Le Zara stand void at the moment.

