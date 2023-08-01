Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana gears up to take you on yet another rib tickling journey as he switches between roles from Pooja to Karam

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated trailer of Dream Girl 2 has hit the tube, leaving fans in splits with its uproarious comedy and star-studded cast. The film brings together the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday for the first time wherein the latter will be seen as a small-town girl.

The trailer boasts showcases the hilarious camaraderie of the lead pair along with some of quirkiest dialogues which will leave you splits. Joining them on this laughter journey is also an ensemble of talented actors, like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Speaking about the plot, the movie revolves around Karam who hails from a small-town Mathura. He is serious in life, but life doesn’t take him seriously. He has a unique talent of singing and speaking in a female voice. Karam, who lives with his father, in his attempt to save his father, who is deep in debut, often comes up with unique solutions to save him. On the other hand, Karam is also in love with a girl whose father wishes to see her settled well in life. As he dons on the role of Pooja to earn more money to keep everyone around him, a wild chaos ensues as Karam attempts to switch between his two roles.

Speaking of the film, said Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms said, "Dream Girl 2 is the most awaited sequel of 2023, and we are thrilled to present this comedy entertainer that will keep the audience laughing throughout. With a stellar cast and Raaj Shaandilyaa's brilliant direction, we are confident that this film will be the comedy highlight of 2023," she added.

Leading actor Ayushmann Khurrana also expressed his excitement, saying, "Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I'm elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again. Ananya Panday continued, "Working on this was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the fun we had while filming this comedy extravaganza." Director Raaj Shaandilyaa too added, "This film is a laughter riot from start to finish, and we have put our heart and soul into creating an unforgettable cinematic experience."

Dream Girl 2 is slated for release on August 25.

