Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising her and says it is dangerous

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Former actress Zaira Wasim has urged everyone to stop praising her which can be dangerous. She said that these praises that she receives aren't gratifying at all.

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising her and says it is dangerous

"Asalamualaykum everyone!” Zaira wrote on Saturday on Twitter. “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote.

Zaira continued, “I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran.”

Zaira Wasim won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Before she quit the industry, she was last seen in The Sky is Pink, starring alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

