Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have been doing their best to extend a helping hand towards the various funds initiated by the government and NGOs. The COVID-19 lockdown has taken a huge toll on the daily wage earners that have been struggling to get a square meal for their family since most of the businesses are shut.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to announce that the entire Dharma Productions family has been contributing to various funds to do their bit. He uploaded a statement, along with a video on his Instagram with the caption, “We're all in this together... and we need to fight this together. It is our responsibility to support those in need of help during these tough times... which is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to aid and provide relief during the lockdown. Let's all do what we can and help in whatever way possible to overcome this. #LetsUniteAgainstCOVID”

Take a look at it.

He has also mentioned all the initiatives that they will be contributing to.

