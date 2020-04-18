Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.04.2020 | 1:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence donates Rs. 25 lakhs to the members of Nadigar Sangam

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence has donated Rs. 25 lakhs to the members of Nadigar Sangam amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence donates Rs. 25 lakhs to the members of Nadigar Sangam

Sharing a video on Facebook, Raghava wrote, "Just now I saw this video, Thanks to actor Udhay for sending me this. I donate 25 lakhs to then indhiya nadigar sangam. One small request, I’m getting many videos and calls from union and public. As a single man I’m trying my level best to contribute. It feels very painful. If anyone wants to contribute please join me. Even one rupee will help. Service is god."

Many celebrities from the South film industry have been donating to the daily wage workers who have been impacted amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

ALSO READ: Raghava Lawrence to replace Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi sequel; to contribute Rs. 3 crore from his salary to COVID-19 relief funds

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar and Dharma family extend their…

Karim Morani discharged from hospital after…

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer…

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Rs. 6 crore set for…

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali tests…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification