Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence has donated Rs. 25 lakhs to the members of Nadigar Sangam amid Coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing a video on Facebook, Raghava wrote, "Just now I saw this video, Thanks to actor Udhay for sending me this. I donate 25 lakhs to then indhiya nadigar sangam. One small request, I’m getting many videos and calls from union and public. As a single man I’m trying my level best to contribute. It feels very painful. If anyone wants to contribute please join me. Even one rupee will help. Service is god."

Many celebrities from the South film industry have been donating to the daily wage workers who have been impacted amid the COVID-19 outbreak.