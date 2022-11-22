Hordes of people flocking the entrance of the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s residence on Sunday to get one glimpse of him has become a normal sight over the decades. But something extraordinary happened last Sunday at the same place that left the Big B speechless. A young fan of his broke the security barrier outside his residence Jalsa and ran up to him by dodging a serious security barrier. He broke down after finally meeting his idol.

That’s not all, the boy, who came all the way from Indore, fell at his feet and took his autographs on the sketches made by him. The incident was shared by Bachchan himself on his official blog. Wrote Bachchan on his blog, “and this little fellow came up all the way from Indore after at the age of 4 he saw DON .. and stuck to it .. dialogues acting my lines etc., .. in tears for having met me his desire for long .. sublimates himself at the feet , which I just do not like and abhor .. but ...”

Sharing further, he added, “Console him as he breaks the cordon and runs up... console him... autograph the paintings he did of me and get to read a letter from his father... Such be the emotion of the well-wishers... it leaves me in a swell of the aqua when in solitude... what how when why... me!”

[caption id="attachment_1500201" align="aligncenter" width="264"] Amitabh Bachchan with the fan[/caption]

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, which also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa.

