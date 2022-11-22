Ryan Reynold, who is freshly coming his holiday film Spirited from Apple TV+ starring Will Ferrell, had previously co-wrote a Deadpool Christmas movie which never got made. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed during an interview that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016, hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced.

“I would love to see a song-and-dance number in a Deadpool movie,” Reynolds said. “Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.” The star continued, “Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So, one day.”

Besides this, in 2018, he released a holiday-centric PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 featuring a renewed title, Once Upon a Deadpool. Meanwhile, a third Deadpool film, also co-written by Reynolds, Reese, and Wernick, is already in the works and set for release in 2024. The film will also feature Reynolds’ longtime friend Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic X-Men role of Wolverine.

The third film is also set to bring the iconic character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold. As per the outlet, in July, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared that the third installment would be a chance to expand on the franchise’s two previous films. “How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War and Infinity War and Ragnarok?” said Feige at the time. “It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”

