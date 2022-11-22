Nushrratt Bharuccha, who essayed the leading role in the horror drama Chhorii bagged the title of the 'Most Memorable Performance' for her acting chops in the film. Featuring as a pregnant lady, the film was a metaphorical take on the condition of women in society, especially in rural areas. Nushrratt, who attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Award, received this honor and the actress not only expressed gratitude towards the team of the film but also shared her feelings on social media

Nushrratt Bharuccha bags the title of ‘Most Memorable Performance’ for Chhorii; says ‘Ready for Chhorii 2 now’

After receiving the Most Memorable Performance award for Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, "Thank you for. Chhorii for me, is one of a kind film. I don’t know what to say. It has empowered me. It has made me a better actor, a better person. So to get an award for a film like that, which resonates so much, this means so much to me. I don’t have words to say. I wish my team was here - my director and producer were here! Vishal sir, Vikram sir, Sikhaa, my co-actors - I wish I could take the award with everybody because this ‘Chhorii’ wouldn't have achieved anything without them. Honestly, they have guided me and taken me through everything. So thank you, really, for this platform, for this stage, and the audiences”

The actress took to her social media to express her happiness. In the caption, she wrote, "Most Memorable Performance Chhorii!! Thank you @filmfareme for this honour! This one’s truly special! Time for Chhorii 2! #FFMEachievers2022 @abundantiaent @ivikramix @furia_vishal @shikhaarif.sharma @notjackdavis @tseriesfilms"

Chhorii is the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. The sequel will reportedly pick up the story of Bharuccha’s character Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters. The movie will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu. Her next appearance will be in Selfiee, alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

