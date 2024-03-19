comscore
Last Updated 19.03.2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi FIRES Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe after four months: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi FIRES Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe after four months: Report

Producer Rajan Shahi has reportedly let go of lead actor Shehzada Dhami, barely four months after his introduction in the show.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A shakeup in the cast of the long-running television soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen the departure of actor Shehzada Dhami. Shehzada, who joined the show in November 2023 as the male lead after a generation leap, has been let go by producer Rajan Shahi due to reported unprofessional behaviour.

Shehzada, who played the role of Armaan, was introduced alongside actress Pratiksha Honmukhe (Roohi) as the new central couple. However, according to a source close to the show who spoke to Times Of India, "It was getting increasingly difficult to work with Shehzada and there were constant complaints from crew members about his behaviour."

The source continued, stating, "Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere." Pratiksha Honmukhe, a newcomer mentored by the production company, was also let go "for not meeting the expectations for the character’s requirement."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which first aired in January 2009, is known for its long-lasting lead couples. The show originally starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, followed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda were the most recent leads before the November 2023 generation leap that introduced Dhami and Honmukhe.

Reportedly, the search for replacements for Dhami and Honmukhe is underway, with an announcement expected soon. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to comment on the matter.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly confesses being “unprofessional” in the past; says she was not sure if Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi will cast her

