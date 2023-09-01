After Imlie, YRKKH is another Star Plus show that is expected to be headed for a major leap.

Just a day ago, Star Plus announced the change in star cast of Imlie, currently featuring Megha Chakraborty as Imlie’s daughter Imlie and Karan Vohra as Atharva Rana. While this Athlie couple will soon be quitting the show and will be replaced by Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao, the next leap is expected to take place in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Both shows have been one of the top TRP rated Indian serials on television and now we hear that Harshad Chopda, who plays Abhimanyu Birla, as well as Pranali Rathod who is seen as Akshara Birla, will be exiting the show too.

Ardent followers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai would be aware that this would be third generation leap that the serial will be witnessing after Hina Khan was replaced by Shivangi Joshi and the latter was replaced by Pranali Rathod. Recent reports suggest that Pranali along with her co-star Harshad Chopda are planning to quit the show, with the makers planning to take the story forward with a leap. However, the makers have not confirmed any details and there have been no updates on the cast either.

In the recent episodes, fans of Abhinav and Akshara were in for a shock when Jay Soni aka Abhinav died in an accident in the show. While many were upset with this twist, AbhiRa fans who were rooting for Abhimanyu and Akshara were glad to see the estranged couple reunite once again to coparent their son Abhir Birla. As of now, the Goenkas, Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi, and the Birlas are slowly returning to their normal lives post the demise of Abhinav.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus every day at 9:30 pm and also features an ensemble cast which includes Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Mayank Arora, Abeer Singh Godhwani, among others.

