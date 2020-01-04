Ajay Devgn’s Singham was the foundation film of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe and is still one of the most loved cop films of all time. Ajay Devgn’s character Singham has a massive fan base and they all were quite heart-broken after finding out that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was the last of the franchise. However, there’s still hope for Singham fans and Ajay Devgn has hinted towards the film.

Ajay Devgn has said that Sooryavanshi will provide a clue for Singham 3 and the fans will, unfortunately, have to wait till the film releases to find out what that is. Apart from Singham 3, Ajay Devgn will also be working on Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty. There is also a massive high-octane action scene expected in Sooryavanshi featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in a cameo.

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn talks about working with Saif Ali Khan in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior