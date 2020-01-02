Ajay Devgn is all set for his 100th release in the industry, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, and this time he is also producing the film. The high-octane action drama also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Even though Kajol and Saif have worked on multiple projects, Ajay has only worked with him twice in the past, Kacche Dhaage (1999) and Omkara (2006).

With regards to their third collaboration on-screen, Ajay spoke to a leading tabloid and said that Saif was a perfect fit for the role of Uday Bhan. They needed an actor who would emote the character well and had gravitas since he was supposed to be on par with Tanaji. He also revealed that Saif had an instant liking for the story as soon as he heard the script. Ajay expresses that he did not work with Saif as much as he should have but, they’re excited about this project since both the actors have gotten along really well from their first film together.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10 and will also be releasing in 3D. Ajay Devgn revealed that the script demanded them to exploit this technology since it’s a high-octane action drama. He also went on to say that two paragraphs in the history textbooks did not do justice to Tanaji.

