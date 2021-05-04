Bollywood Hungama

Yash Raj Films to vaccinate 30,000 registered workers in film industry

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amidst the surge in the COVID-19 cases and the second wave that has left the country in a grim state, the shooting of films and TV shows have come to a halt. The state of Maharashtra is currently in its second lockdown. Production house Yash Raj Films has taken the charge to vaccinate almost 30,000 registered members of the film industry and procure 60,000 coronavirus vaccines. The expenses will be taken care of by YRF.

Yash Raj Films to vaccinate 30,000 registered workers in film industry

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, YRF, wrote in his letter, "With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard. We have sent a request to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase COVID•19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry's federation in Mumbai at the earliest. The Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers & setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation program. We hope our kind request is approved which will enable our members to be safe and also get them back to work at the earliest."

As per a letter to FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), YRF has decided to vaccinate almost 30,000 members of the M&E industry free of cost. They have requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to give permission to them to purchase 60,000 vaccines. "Vaccination is very important not only to fight the disease but also to fight against the dropping economy of the state," the message in the letter read.

