Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for always standing up for a cause and inspiring many through her actions. While talking about the Covid situation prevailing in the nation, Sonam took to Instagram and appealed to people to make a difference by donating to organisations working on the ground level.

She wrote, “We all know that the COVID-19 situation is dangerously grim in India, but in these dark times, I’ve been so inspired seeing our community mobilize to share help, resources, and time. Many of us are fortunate to be able to stay home and safe. We can make a difference by donating to organizations that are working directly on-ground in India. Please donate whatever you can, if you can, and if you can’t, don’t forget to amplify. #inthistogether, #IndiaAgainstCOVID.”

Sonam was one of the few actors who started the positive trend of amplifying Covid related information through the power and influence of social media. The leading actress also suggested, “If you can’t donate money, here’s what you can do - Share verified posts, amplify resources, donate time to help other people find resources, and register yourself, your staff and others who do not have internet connection for vaccination.”

She further added, “We all need to do our bit. Remember, our actions can save lives.”

Earlier, the actress shared an emotional video where she addressed the crisis faced by the nation and urged everyone to stay home, stay safe. She also pledged to support the countrymen in her best capacity.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor misses her brother Arjun Kapoor, shares picture from their childhood

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.