Yash has now confirmed that he will indeed take on the role of Ravana in the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Yash confirms portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; says, “I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character”

Several reports had claimed that Yash declined the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash broke his silence, confirming that he will indeed portray Ravana in the film, which also features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash added that Ravana is likely the only character he would consider playing in the epic.

Yash confirms portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; says, “I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character”

In the interview, Yash shared that his first introduction to Ramayana came during a conversation with Namit Malhotra of DNEG and Prime Focus. Yash was impressed by Namit's passion, and their perspectives on the project aligned with his vision. Namit then asked if Yash would be interested in playing the role of Ravana in the film.

Yash said, “If the character is treated like a character… if this doesn’t happen today, then the film won’t happen. To make a film with that kind of budget, you need those kind of actors to come together and work for the project. It has to be beyond yourself and your stardom. We have to place the project and the vision first.” He added that the conversation progressed and he chose to co-produce the picture.

He added, “It’s a very fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited. Hopefully, it’s going to be a very unique approach to it.”

Pre-production for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is reportedly in full swing. Earlier this year, a leaked photo from the set, showing Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in costume, went viral on social media. Though the team has yet to make an official announcement, the film has been generating strong buzz for some time. The makers are targeting a 2025 release.

Also Read : Yash and Kiara Advani gear up for romantic sequences in Toxic amid Mumbai schedule: Report

More Pages: Ramayana Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.