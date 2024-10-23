comscore
Karan Johar web series for Netflix titled Jet Set Go; to be set against the backdrop of the aviation industry

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar web series for Netflix titled Jet Set Go; to be set against the backdrop of the aviation industry

en Bollywood News Karan Johar web series for Netflix titled Jet Set Go; to be set against the backdrop of the aviation industry
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar is currently the most talked-about personality on social media, not only for his cinematic ventures but also for his headline-grabbing merger with Aadar Poonawalla. While the filmmaker's collaboration with Poonawalla has been making waves across national media, we have exclusive information about another major development - Karan Johar's digital debut. According to sources close to the project, Karan is all set to direct his first-ever web series for Netflix, marking an exciting new chapter in his illustrious career.

Karan Johar web series for Netflix titled Jet Set Go; to be set against the backdrop of the aviation industry

Karan Johar web series for Netflix titled Jet Set Go; to be set against the backdrop of the aviation industry

"Karan Johar's debut series for Netflix has been titled Jet Set Go. It is set against the backdrop of the aviation industry and the filmmaker is all set to go on floors in February 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule. 3 actresses from the Indian Film Industry will come on board the web show," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to the source, Jet Set Go is a subject close to the heart of Karan Johar, and he is excited to make his debut as a director on Netflix with a series like Jet Set Go, which is a pure family entertainer. "Karan is aiming to introduce a new flavour of story telling with Jet Set Go. He is enthusiastic to take this on floors by February," the source told us further.

Meanwhile, Karan has multiple films in the production and the next in line for him is the Sankaran Nair Biopic with Akshay Kumar, followed by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Also Read: Karan Johar and Maheka Mirpuri raise ₹2.25 crore at 12th Annual Charity Gala for Cancer awareness

