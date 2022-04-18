comscore

Anubhav Sinha ropes in Rajkummar Rao to front his short film in the upcoming anthology series after wrapping Bheed

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Rajkummar Rao is all set to report to an Anubhav Sinha yet again. This time for a new story! The actor is all set to reunite with his Bheed director in barely a few months’ time since the wrap of their last movie. This time, Sinha will be directing Rao for his short in the upcoming anthology movie. Sinha had recently brought together a bunch of prolific filmmakers - Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta amongst others for a unique anthology film with the pandemic as a backdrop.

The other short from the anthology is a socio-political drama that spans two generations with the pandemic as the backdrop, which was helmed by Mishra and starred Taapsee Pannu along with Parambrata Chatterjee. The film is co-produced by Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and Bhushan Kumar of the T-series.

A source tells us, “During Bheed, Sinha connected with Raj and they both felt very strongly about the story. Anubhav felt Raj is someone who understands the film from a personal space and the narrative resonated with him. With Anubhav, casting is key and he almost always knows from the word go who he is envisioning in the role. He felt Raj would be able to create magic with the material and was a perfect choice for the part.”

The film is expected to roll next month and will be shot in North India.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

