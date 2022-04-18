Riverdale star KJ Apa and 1883 actress Isabel May are set to star as the alien-sibling lead roles in the live-action DC superhero comedy The Wonder Twins for HBO Max.

As Deadline reports, Apa will play Zan, and May will portray Jayna. While the plotline is under wraps, Jayna is known for her talent of transforming into an animal, while Zan is a shapeshifter of sorts. Adam Sztykiel is making his directorial debut on the popular DC comics IP off a script he wrote with production set to begin this summer in Atlanta. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey’s Temple Hill are producing.

Deadline further reports the history of characters, “Zan and Jayna are from the planet Exxor are were being informally trained by the DC superheroes. In a 1977 Super Friends comic book from E. Nelson Bridwell and artist Ramona Fradon, it’s further detailed that the twins were orphaned during a plague and adopted by the alien Exorians. Along the way, they’re given Gleek as a pet. After learning that villain Grax is set to destroy Earth, they travel there to warn the Justice League. They ultimately blend into life on Earth as Swedish exchange students, attending Gotham City High School.”

On the work front, KJ Apa is best known for playing Archie Andrews for the last six seasons on the hit series Riverdale. He was most recently seen in Michael Bay’s pandemic thriller Songbird alongside Sofia Carson. KJ Apa is attached to star next in Rod Lurie’s West Pointer for Lionsgate.

Meanwhile, Isabel May is the break-out star and narrator of the hit Paramount+ Yellowstone spinoff series 1883. Previously, she also starred as Katie Cooper on the Netflix series Alexa & Katie and had a recurring role as Veronica Duncan on the CBS series Young Sheldon.

