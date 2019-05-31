Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.05.2019 | 6:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

The woman who accused Karan Oberoi for rape gets ‘attacked’ and the attackers are linked to her lawyer!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The news of famous TV actor and singer, Karan Oberoi being a rapist has come to light only recently. Even though an FIR was filed almost immediately and he is in judicial, the new turn of events in this case is surely going to make you question the authenticity of these accusations and attacks. Karan Oberoi has quite a name in the industry and has had quite a career graph ever since he became a part of Band Of Boys. Turns out, the woman who filed the case has been attacked and there is a possibility that her lawyer being the brains behind this incident.

The woman who accused Karan Oberoi for rape gets ‘attacked’ and the attackers are linked to her lawyer!

She was on her way to her usual morning walk in the morning around 5:45 am-6:00 am when the attack took place. The attackers had clearly kept a track of her routine and planned it well in advance. 4 boys on two bikes slashed her arm and threw a chit her way, threatening her. She said that her therapist has advised her to go on walks as a part of her treatment for depression, while she was on her usual routine, two bikes began following her and then eventually slashed her arm and threw a chit at her that said, ‘Take back the case’. After the incident was reported, the police scanned the CCTV footages of the Anderi (w) area and based on the information they received, the four attackers have been arrested. Merely between the age group of 18-22 years, one of the attackers is also a distant kin of the woman’s Lawyer.

The attack took place after Karan applied for bail and now there’s a possibility that this attack may have been staged. Karan’s friend, Pooja Bedi, has come out in support of the musician and tweeted, “Seems apparent that the strange “attack” on the “victim” in @IAmKaranOberoi case was staged (probably in attempt to prevent his bail Or to villify him further). Can’t wait to know what comes up next. #MenToo  Hope she and her lawyer are arrested .”

Take a look at her tweet.

Watch this space for more updates on the case.

Also Read: Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Court has refused to accept the argument of spiking a drink and taking advantage of a woman!

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Court has refused to…

Karan Oberoi’s bail plea DENIED post being…

Karan Oberoi applies for bail and hands over…

Karan Oberoi sentenced to 14 days custody by…

Karan Oberoi of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi fame…

The woman who accused Karan Oberoi for rape gets ‘attacked’ and the attackers are linked to her lawyer!" />

Mona 'Jassi' Singh signed up by Raj Kumar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification