The woman who accused Karan Oberoi for rape gets ‘attacked’ and the attackers are linked to her lawyer!" />

The news of famous TV actor and singer, Karan Oberoi being a rapist has come to light only recently. Even though an FIR was filed almost immediately and he is in judicial, the new turn of events in this case is surely going to make you question the authenticity of these accusations and attacks. Karan Oberoi has quite a name in the industry and has had quite a career graph ever since he became a part of Band Of Boys. Turns out, the woman who filed the case has been attacked and there is a possibility that her lawyer being the brains behind this incident.

She was on her way to her usual morning walk in the morning around 5:45 am-6:00 am when the attack took place. The attackers had clearly kept a track of her routine and planned it well in advance. 4 boys on two bikes slashed her arm and threw a chit her way, threatening her. She said that her therapist has advised her to go on walks as a part of her treatment for depression, while she was on her usual routine, two bikes began following her and then eventually slashed her arm and threw a chit at her that said, ‘Take back the case’. After the incident was reported, the police scanned the CCTV footages of the Anderi (w) area and based on the information they received, the four attackers have been arrested. Merely between the age group of 18-22 years, one of the attackers is also a distant kin of the woman’s Lawyer.

The attack took place after Karan applied for bail and now there’s a possibility that this attack may have been staged. Karan’s friend, Pooja Bedi, has come out in support of the musician and tweeted, “Seems apparent that the strange “attack” on the “victim” in @IAmKaranOberoi case was staged (probably in attempt to prevent his bail Or to villify him further). Can’t wait to know what comes up next. #MenToo Hope she and her lawyer are arrested .”

Take a look at her tweet.

Seems apparent that the strange “attack” on the “victim” in @IAmKaranOberoi case was staged (probably in attempt to prevent his bail Or to villify him further). Can’t wait to know what comes up next. #MenToo

Hope she and her lawyer are arrested . pic.twitter.com/UYalhy6YIQ — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 31, 2019

