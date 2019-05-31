Bollywood Hungama
After giving back-to-back hits, Tabu opens up about her process of choosing a role

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses of all times and her choices of roles are proof enough. From playing Shahid Kapoor’s mother in Haider, to playing the fierce cop in Drishyam, or a charming killer in Andhadhun, and finally now with her unique role in De De Pyaar De, Tabu has constantly been experimenting with her roles. Her comeback in the industry is surely going to give a lot of new-age actresses a run for their money.

In her recent interview, Tabu opened up about how she makes sure her roles are at par with the male lead of the film. When asked about how she chooses her roles, she said that she didn’t really chalk out a career plan and that a lot of people complained that she did less work in the past few years. She also says that she listens to the parts she is offered and if there’s scope for her in the script, she opts for it.

Her latest release, De De Pyaar De has been quite a hit and is making big numbers at the box office. Tabu couldn’t be more humbled by the love she has been receiving ever since her comeback.

