Salman Khan recently left everyone surprised with his entry on stage during the Vikrant Rona event. The superstar, who is presenting this Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer, made an interesting revelation while interacting with the media. During the conversation with media, the superstar may have announced that he would kick off No Entry 2 after wrapping up Bhaijaan.

While many actors in the past have revealed details about No Entry sequel including director Anees Bazmee, it was also being said that considering the work commitments of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, it was getting tough to adjust the shoot schedules. Although Anees Bazmee had revealed in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, that Salman may be considering kicking off No Entry 2 in December, it seems that the superstar used the Vikrant Rona event platform to drop a major hint about starting the shoot for the comedy.

He not only invited Anees Bazmee to the Vikrant Rona event but also added, “Yahan par aise writer director baite hain… Rs.100 100 crore ki hit de raha hai aadmi, woh bhi comedy mein… kal No Entry Mein bhi deyega … 300 crore.” (There is a writer-director here… he is giving Rs. 100 100 crore hits, and that too in comedy. He will give one with No Entry too. It will be Rs. 300 crores). His statement seems to have become an affirmation of sorts where it is being said that the actor will kick off the Anees Bazmee directorial No Entry 2 (Sequel) as soon as he finishes the shoot of Bhaijaan (Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali).

Coming to Vikrant Rona, readers would be aware that it is a multi-lingual fantasy adventure drama starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the leading man along with Jacqueline Fernandez and other actors playing pivotal roles. The Hindi dubbed version of the film will be distributed by Salman under his banner Salman Khan Films. Besides Hindi and its original Kannada, the Anup Bhandari directorial will also release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

