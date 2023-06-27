A day ago, it was reported that father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan will be starring in a movie together which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures. Even before her debut with The Archies, Suhana has signed her next film and will co-star alongside her superstar father. However, it is being reported that Khan's screentime will be similar to that of Dear Zindagi. Now, the makers have roped in Sujoy Ghosh to helm the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan untitled film to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh

Interestingly, Ghosh directed Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house. As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.”

This will mark the second collaboration between SRK and Siddharth Anand. The source added, “Siddharth Anand is known for action films and SRK is collaborating with the filmmaker to collaborate on creating big action blocks for the film. The idea is to come up with an uncompromised cinematic experience with the best resources.”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for two releases this year – Jawan and Dunki.

On the work front, Sujoy Ghosh is one of the directors of Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. He is also directing Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in “The Devotion Of Suspect X” adaptation.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to pair up for the first time with daughter Suhana Khan for a Red Chillies film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.