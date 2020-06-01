The deadly coronavirus has spread like wildfire around the world. India has been in lockdown since March-end in order to contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, several celebrities have reported having recovered from COVID-19 including singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Kiran Kumar, actress Zoa Morani, her sister among others.

In the latest news, Wajid Khan of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid has passed away due to COVID-19. As per sources, the music composer had already pre-existing condition before he tested positive for COVID-19. The family is yet to confirm the news.

Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan, music director duo, are the sons of Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a tabla player. They first worked together for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. They worked as composers for Salman’s films like Hello Brother, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010), No Problem (2010) among others.

