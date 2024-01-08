Actor Anshuman Jha and his wife Sierra are excited as they are expecting their film child. Sierra, who is an athlete, writer and chef, will be giving birth the child in March this year. Much like their wedding, they threw a very private baby shower with their close friends before jetting off to New York for Christmas and New Year.

The baby will be born in America as Sierra’s mother is there. Anshuman lost his mother and father in 2020 and he stressed on the importance of having grandparents around in childhood. He said, “Having your mom around is critical at this time for the mother and the child. I wish my mom was around. And Sierra is blessed to have her mom and dad by her side.”

While it is legal in America to know whether it’s a boy or a girl, the couple have intentionally chosen to not find out. Said Anshuman, “We want to be surprised. Let nature take its course. The child is not coming from us, it is only coming through us, and we will be grateful for whatever God blesses us with. We are very grateful. It felt the closest to the feeling of seeing God when you see a dot on screen in the first sonography. I felt like that’s it, I see God, the soul, life in essence.”

On the work front, Anshuman was last seen in Lakadbaggha last year. He is currently training for the sequel of the film. He has an ambitious project in Hari Om alongside veteran actor Raghuvir Yadav. His directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is also scheduled for a release in 2024.

