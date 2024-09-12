Das, who has been nominated for and won International Emmys in the past, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

Vir Das to host International Emmy Awards 2024: “Tremendously honoured and excited”

Sharing the news and his excitement on social media, Das wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host. I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!" Hrithik Roshan commented on his post, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done."

Vir Das expressed his excitement about hosting the International Emmys, stating, “Returning to the International Emmy Awards, this time as the host, is a deeply personal and exhilarating moment for me. The Emmys have always been a beacon of excellence and a celebration of diverse stories from around the world. Having won an Emmy last year for Landing, I feel a profound connection to this event and am incredibly honored to play a central role in it. I look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of my peers and bringing a touch of humor and joy to this prestigious night.”

Das has been a rising star in the international comedy scene in recent years. He has performed stand-up comedy shows around the world and has appeared in numerous television and film projects. In 2021, he was nominated for an International Emmy Award in the comedy category for his special Vir Das: For India. He won the award in 2023 for his most recent Netflix comedy special, Landing.

In addition to his stand-up comedy work, Das has also been involved in several television projects. He has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the thriller Hasmukh for Netflix, and the travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon. He has also appeared in films such as Judd Apatow’s The Bubble and is currently developing his own single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg.

Das is also the lead singer of India’s comedy-rock band Alien Chutney. He recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae, playing a morally gray TV news anchor.

