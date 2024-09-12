Reports say that the incident occurred around 9 am, while Mehta's wife, Joyce Polycarp, was at home.

The entertainment industry was plunged into sorrow on Wednesday morning as news of the untimely demise of Anil Mehta, the stepfather of model actress Malaika Arora, emerged. Mehta, 65, allegedly lost his life after jumping from the sixth-floor balcony of his Bandra residence.

Reports say that the incident occurred around 9 am, while Mehta's wife, Joyce Polycarp, was at home. She noticed her husband's footwear in the living room and, upon searching for him, was met with a distressing scene. From her balcony, she witnessed a security guard frantically calling for help. It was then that she realized the gravity of the situation.

Hours before the tragic event, Mehta had spoken to his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, expressing feelings of weariness and distress. India Today reports that sources said that Mehta had said, “I’m sick and tired.”

A post-mortem examination is currently underway at Bhabha Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. The news of Mehta's passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond, with an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends, colleagues, and fans.

In a statement shared on social media, Malaika conveyed the profound shock and grief that has enveloped her family. She requested privacy during this difficult time, allowing them to mourn their loss in peace. Malaika wrote, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024.”

The news of Mehta's passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with numerous celebrities offering their condolences and support to Malaika and her family. Among those who visited the Arora residence were Salim and Salma Khan, Malaika's former in-laws; her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan; her former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor; as well as other prominent figures such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Ananya Panday, and more.

