Grammy-winning artist Cardi B will be onboard for the next installment of Fast and Furious. This news was confirmed by Vin Diesel who plays Dom in the franchise. The pop star will reprise the role of Leysa, who has a connection to Dom, which will be revealed in F10.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Vin Diesel said during the F9 premiere, “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” and added, “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

Cardi B had hinted at potential F10 role after she was reached out for F9. “Well, my management said Vin Diesel reached out and was talking about a role that on the next Fast & Furious would become a bigger role, and I'm like, 'Ahhhh, why not?” she said.

Cardi further added, “I was a little over doing short appearances in films, and I'm like, 'It's frickin' Fast & Furious,' so I was like, 'Get me there. Put me on a plan.”

Speaking about her character, she said, “Just that b----. I think she's conceited, that she's very confident,” the hip-hop star said. “There's a difference between conceited and confident, but I think she's really both, and I guess she's very competitive.”

On the professional front, Cardi B released her last album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, in 2018. Last year, she dropped the anthem ‘WAP’, in 2020, featuring Megan Thee Stallion. This year, she released her solo single ‘UP’.

