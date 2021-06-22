Bollywood Hungama

Katrina Kaif all set to prep for Sriram Raghavan’s next, starts reading sessions

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Katrina Kaif will be working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. We hear that Katrina is now starting readings for the film and will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character.

Katrina Kaif all set to prep for Sriram Raghavan's next, starts reading sessions

To be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. Making for one interesting casting decision, the film is said to be straight 90-minutes-long with the shooting schedule being of 30 days.

In addition to this, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif is chilling at home, shares a stunning selfie

