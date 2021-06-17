Bollywood Hungama

Vin Diesel hints at working with James Cameron in Avatar 2

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The megahit sci-fi film Avatar starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and other actors is coming back for a sequel, Avatar 2. Directed by James Cameron and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, the filming began last year.

But, the film sequel might just surprise the fans, as the Hollywood star Vin Diesel hinted in an interview with MTV News that he may appear in James Cameron's sequel.

In MTV interview, Vin was asked about his appearance in Avatar 2, "There has been talk that you might pop up in an Avatar film. Have you shot anything for the new Avatar films?"

The actor said, "I have spent time with him, but I have not filmed yet. I love James Cameron, and I love the series. I think it's safe to say that we will be working together."

As the actor's answer made everyone curious and the word "Yet" was noticed.

Avatar 2 will release on December 2022, and the Avatar 3 will arrive on December 20, 2024.

On the professional front, Vin Diesel will be starring in Fast and Furious 9, co-starring John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.

Also Read: New trailer of F9 features Vin Diesel facing off John Cena and Charlize Theron, sends the crew to space 

