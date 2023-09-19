Popular actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his role in the hit series Mirzapur, is reportedly on the verge of becoming a father with his wife, Sheetal Thakur. The couple, who tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in February 2022, has enjoyed a year of marital bliss, and according to reports, Sheetal is now pregnant. However, neither Vikrant nor Sheetal has officially confirmed this news.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child: Report

A source close to Vikrant Massey shared with ETimes that the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child and is absolutely thrilled about this new phase of life after their marriage.

Their love story began on the sets of the web series Broken But Beautiful, and they got engaged in a private roka ceremony in November 2019, surrounded by close friends and family members.

In a previous interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey spoke about his married life, describing it as wonderful. He expressed, “My married life has been great. Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn't have asked for more. I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good and God has been very kind.”

On the professional front, Vikrant Massey is gearing up for the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail, scheduled to hit theatres on October 27. The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel and follows the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant also has a love story project with Raashii Khanna in the pipeline as per reports, directed by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury. In addition to these films, his upcoming projects include Aditya Nimbalkar's Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar's Blackout, featuring Mouni Roy.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna to star in a love story: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.