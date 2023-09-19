comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ganapath: A Hero is Born unveils Kriti Sanon’s raw and rugged avatar this Ganesh Chaturthi!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ganapath: A Hero is Born unveils Kriti Sanon’s raw and rugged avatar this Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganapath: A Hero is Born unveils Kriti Sanon's raw and rugged avatar this Ganesh Chaturthi!

The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on October 20, 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ganesh Chaturthi this year brings with it an electrifying cinematic revelation set to challenge our perception of the talented actress, Kriti Sanon. Ganapath: A Hero is Born, a mass entertainer starring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to transport audiences into a futuristic world.

After the poster launch featuring Tiger Shroff sent waves of excitement through fans, the unveiling of Kriti Sanon's character look has taken the anticipation for the film to soaring heights. In her raw and rugged action-packed avatar, Kriti Sanon teases a transformation that promises to leave audiences spellbound. This thrilling glimpse assures viewers that Ganapath - A Hero is Born is destined to be a roller-coaster ride, packed with adrenaline-pumping action.


One of the driving factors behind the growing excitement for this futuristic action thriller is the highly anticipated reunion of action superstar Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning Actress Kriti Sanon, after a gap of nine years. Their on-screen chemistry is expected to set the silver screen ablaze once again, adding an extra layer of allure to the film.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero is Born boasts a stellar production team including Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023. As anticipation continues to build around this cinematic spectacle, fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly await the day when Ganapath: A Hero is Born graces the silver screen.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff is shredded on the poster of Ganapath – A Hero Is Born, see photo

More Pages: Ganapath - A Hero Is Born Box Office Collection

